Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Thu, Sept. 23
Obituary: Hermon Adams

Originally Published: September 23, 2021 9:43 p.m.

Hermon Adams, well-known Western Artist, passed away September 11, 2021, after an extended illness.

James Hermon Adams, Jr. was born September 14, 1945, in Jackson MS to James Hermon Sr., and Mary Gillespie Adams of Raymond MS.

Hermon is survived by his wife of fifty-three years, Sheila Hembree Adams of Prescott; two sons, James (Jim) Hembree Adams of Prescott, and Robert Gillespie Adams (Brooke Gray Adams) and three grandchildren, Corban Gillespie, Sydney Grayce and Kinlee Noel of Phoenix, AZ and sisters, Mary Adams Kuhn (Phil) and Pattie Adams Snowball (Mike) of Raymond, MS.

Hermon served in the U.S. Army from 1969-1972, after which he worked in commercial art for six years. In 1977, he began his pursuit of his fine art career, full time. In 1981, Hermon moved his family west, to Jackson WY, then to Prescott, AZ. Hermon's artwork, from the beginning centered on horses and the West. He began painting at a very early age, selling his first piece at the age of 15. His work reflects the influence of his experience working with his father on their cattle farm and working on the Prassel Ranch near his home. His most recent accomplishment is having his painting "Canyon Music" inducted into The James Museum of Western & Wildlife Art in St. Petersburg FL. Hermon's award-winning artwork has been displayed in galleries throughout the world.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday October 8, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Hampton Funeral Home 240 S. Cortez St. Prescott, AZ.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity.

Information was provided by Hampton Funeral Home.

