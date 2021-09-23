Adoption Spotlight: Vanessa and Reyes
Originally Published: September 23, 2021 8:35 p.m.
Vanessa is a vivacious young lady with a caring, open heart and a knack for making friends. After she meets you, it doesn’t take long for her outgoing, talkative nature to shine through — or for the giggles to start. Friendly, with a laugh that can light up a room: that’s Reyes. Whether he’s playing a game outside or cozying up inside to read a book, Reyes finds the fun and adventure in every activity. Get to know Vanessa, Reyes and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
