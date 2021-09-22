OFFERS
Wed, Sept. 22
Yavapai County Superior Court introduces family law navigator, self-help center

Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County/Courtesy

Superior Court of Arizona in Yavapai County/Courtesy

Originally Published: September 22, 2021 1:12 p.m.

The Superior Court in Yavapai County is pleased to announce that it now has a family law navigator who can provide assistance to self-represented litigants in reaching a swift resolution of their domestic relations cases.

If you are a resident of Yavapai County and have a family law case pending in the Superior Court, or are thinking about filing, but do not have an attorney to represent you, the Family Law Navigator is available to offer the following services:

• To explain the different ways your family law case can proceed in the Superior Court.

• To review your family law forms to ensure they are complete before you file.

• To provide procedural information about next steps and advise you of your options.

The Family Law Navigator is not an attorney and cannot give legal advice. Those who wish to retain an attorney to represent them may do so by contacting the Yavapai County Bar Association, the Arizona Bar Association, consulting the yellow pages or contacting a local law firm directly.

The family law navigator is available to meet with those who have existing or pending cases and discuss needs at no cost. Appointments are available at the Prescott and Camp Verde superior courthouses. To make an appointment, call Shannon Muñoz at 928-777-3082 or email yavapaifln@courts.az.gov. Walk-ins and court referrals are welcome on a first-come, first-served basis.

Family law forms are available for purchase in the Clerk of the Court’s office and Superior Court Law Library, or they can be printed online at https://courts.yavapaiaz.gov/selfservicecenter. A self-help center offers additional resources such as public access case lookup, Westlaw, AZPoint, eviction forms and information, and Prop 207 expungement information. The self-help centers are located within the law library at the Prescott courthouse and on the second floor of the Camp Verde courthouse.

Follow the Yavapai Superior Court on Twitter: @YavapaiSuperior and on Facebook at Facebook.com/YavapaiSuperiorCourt

To learn more about Arizona’s judicial branch, visit www.azcourts.gov.

Follow AZ Courts on Twitter: @AZCourts and on Facebook at Facebook.com/ArizonaSupremeCourt.

Information provided by Yavapai County Superior Court.

