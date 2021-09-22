OFFERS
Obituary: Ben D. Roberts

Ben D. Roberts

Ben D. Roberts

Originally Published: September 22, 2021 5:50 p.m.

Ben D. Roberts of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Aug. 28, 2021. Ben was born Benny D. Roberts on July 18, 1947, in Chadron, Nebraska, to Vic and Evelyn Roberts. He was raised on a cattle ranch, which instilled a work ethic that would serve him the rest of his life. He worked as a long-haul truck driver for over 40 years.

Ben was an outstanding high school track athlete sweeping the Class B, 120-yard high hurdles in 15 seconds and the 180-yard lows in 20.9 seconds. It took 30 years to break his record. He even competed in a couple Whiskey Row Boot Races placing 2nd in his age category.

His love of motorcycles, mainly Harley Davidsons, was passed down from his father and grandfather. He traveled all over the country visiting family and friends and sharing his travels with everyone. One of his lifelong dreams was to ride the perimeter of the U.S. hitting all four corners, which he did in 2016.

Ben was a friend to everyone and best friend to many. He loved to laugh and joke and spend time with his pets. His bright memory will live in all of us.

Ben is survived by his wife, Gail; brother, Larry; daughter, Jill Keane; step-sons, Alan and Graham; and numerous grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Watson Lake from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Yavapai Humane Society or Wounded Warriors.

Information was provided by the family.

