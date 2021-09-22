Obituary: Alan Thomas Black

Alan Thomas Black of Prescott, Arizona, formerly of Novato and San Rafael, California, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society-Marley House hospice in Prescott, after a brief and courageous battle with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) brain cancer.

Alan’s four-month-long fight against an aggressive GBM tumor was marked by a quiet dignity, determination and the same “all in” attitude he brought to all endeavors. Alan earned the affection and admiration of doctors, nurses, therapists and hospital staff at Barrow Neurological Institute and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix throughout the course of two surgeries, acute rehab, and in his consistent fight against and gradual acceptance of the limitations in movement, cognitive function and speech brought upon by his diagnosis.

Alan is survived by his wife of 25 years, Mary T. Kelly; his brother, Robert N. Black; sister, Kathy Black, and their spouses, Patti Vernelson and Todd Sparks; his brothers-in-law, Andrew, Patrick, Michael (Judy) and James Kelly; nieces, Serena Star Black, MD, Meighan Kelly Madden, Erin Kelly; and nephews, Andrew Robertson Black, Tyler Sparks, Michael Ryan Kelly and Brendan Kelly, their spouses, children and numerous cousins, cherished boyhood friends, valued work colleagues, bandmates and Prescott neighbors and friends.

Alan was pre-deceased by his father, Thomas Franklin Black; his mother, Jeanette (Robertson) Black; and his nephew, Evan Michael Kelly.

Alan was born on May 8, 1952, in Blue Island, Illinois, and moved with his family to Marin County, California, in 1956. Alan graduated San Rafael High School in 1970. He obtained a Mechanical Design/Drafting Diploma from Heald Engineering College in San Francisco, and later earned an additional Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering Technology from the ICS Center for Degree Studies, both with honors.

He proudly served as a sergeant in the U.S. Army from 1972-1975, stationed in Germany, and was trained in electronics. It was during his time in Germany that he became an avid audiophile, with the talent and patience to restore vintage electronic equipment to achieve the best sound for the music he loved.

Alan enjoyed a long and varied work life in mechanical engineering and design at various prestigious firms in the San Francisco Bay area, including U.S. Steel Corporation, EG & G Energy Measurements, Tegal Corporation, Airco/BOC, Alcatel USA, EMI/Schlumberger and Lyncean Technologies. Alan spent much of his career at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (LBL), Berkeley, California, from which he retired in 2014. While at LBL Alan was involved in the engineering, design and installation of critical elements of the Advanced Light Source (ALS), a high energy physics accelerator. He served as project lead on many key elements of the ALS; of note was a turbulent water cooled, actuator driven photon stop later used as a model by other engineers for their similar projects.

Throughout his career, Alan was recognized for his keen ability to solve tough design problems. He had a knack for designing systems and components using the simplest way that works, incorporating only the necessary machining, components, and movement that a part, machine or a system requires to efficiently perform its function. He earned the respect of peers throughout his career for his design abilities and enjoyed teaching and mentoring other designers.

Alan had an encyclopedic memory of every rock ‘n’ roll and blues musician and band whose performances he witnessed, growing up in the San Francisco Bay area, starting in the late 1960s. He enjoyed playing the drums, bass and guitar and upon moving to Prescott in 2015, formed a garage band, named Two Lane Blacktop, where he served as lead guitarist, along with talented local friends.

Alan loved hiking, especially throughout the national parks in the western U.S. He had an eye for art, and for landscape and home renovation design, often providing contractors with detailed drawings to guide their installation of tiles and other construction elements. He was a passionate reader with a keen interest in U.S. military history and politics.

Alan was private, smart, with a dry sense of humor and possessed a strong work ethic. He was an independent thinker who could passionately defend his beliefs. Alan was cool without even trying.

A memorial celebration is being planned for a date in the future. As a tribute to Alan’s memory, donations may be made to Barrow Neurological Foundation or the Ivy Brain Tumor Center at https://giveto.supportbarrow.org/donateIvy or to an organization or charity of your choosing.

Information was provided by the family.