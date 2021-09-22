Longtime Prescott Valley mayor Harvey Skoog dies at 81

It is with sadness the Town of Prescott Valley shares that former Mayor Harvey Skoog died on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021 at his home. He was 81.

Few people in Prescott Valley had more of a hand in the community’s direction than Harvey Skoog. He retired in January 2018 after 26 total years of service on the Town Council, a news release late Wednesday stated.

Skoog moved with his family from the Valley of the Sun to Prescott Valley in 1982. He and Edna, his wife of 61 years, have nine children, 59 grandchildren and 62 great-grandchildren.

First appointed to the Town Council in April 1984, Skoog served as mayor from March 1993 to January 1998. He won a recall election in 2004, and was re-elected three times more for a total of 14 consecutive years as mayor.

Under his leadership, the town saw growth and innovation in public services, parks and recreation, a lowered crime rate, award-winning financial practices, improved water resource management, educational opportunities and expanded health services.

Skoog was a community champion who countered the challenges of a growing town with sound financial practices, creative solutions and the collective wisdom and skills of its citizens, town officials stated in the news release. He was a humble man who was quick to thank and credit the citizens, council members and employees who supported him through 26 years of public service.

The public is invited to a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8187 Highway 69. Following a private family service on Thursday, Sept. 30, the public is invited to line Skoog Boulevard at about 12:15 p.m. as a procession travels around the Civic Center (please arrive early and park so the roadway is not impeded), and then join the procession as it goes to Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery, 12000 E. Heritage Memorial Lane, Dewey, for the 1 p.m. public graveside service.

Finally, a public Celebration of Life for Mayor Harvey Skoog will take place at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Findlay Toyota Center, 3201 N. Main St. Everyone is invited to honor Mayor Skoog’s life and contributions to Prescott Valley.

Information provided by the Town of Prescott Valley.