Church News: Sept. 23, 2021

Alliance Bible Church – Join us for “Church in the Park” this Sunday! 10 a.m. at Flinn Park, 280 Josephine St., Prescott. Bring a chair and picnic lunch, water bottles provided. Live worship and inspiring message! Play area! All are welcome – bring friends! 928-776-1549 or livestream: www.abcprescott.com.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat Chol HaMoed Sukkot, Saturday, Sept. 25. Open visit Sukkah through Sept. 28. Hoshanah Rabbah, Sept. 27. Shake lulav/etrog! Yiskor Memorial, Sept. 28. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses Sukkot. New! 5782 calendars, 100% cotton masks free! Contact for details. Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Masks! Vaccinate! Safety first!

Center for Spiritual Living, Prescott – Sunday services are in person and online. Meditation begins at 10 a.m. and services at 10:30. Rev. Sibley’s last day at the Center will be Sunday, Oct. 3, as she is moving out of state. She will be honored at the Oct. 3 service.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 18th Sunday after Pentecost, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Ten Leaping Lepers” (Luke 17:11-19).

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott – Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive, Prescott Valley, worship times are 9 a.m. (with live streaming) and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety. All are welcome. September 24 a free takeout meal will be offered at 11 a.m.

The weekly activities at Firm Foundation Bible Church are back from summer break. Sunday service at 10 a.m., youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and Adult Foundations Class Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 26. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join “Miracles can happen.” Rev. Becky Gunn speaks on the words of Nelson Mandela, who said that our human compassion binds us the one to the other.

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley – Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. – Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Mountain Reformed Church holds worship services each Sunday at 10:30 at the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Our wonderful Chancel Choir is currently recruiting additional singers. We are particularly looking for altos and tenors, but all talented singers are welcome. Please see our website for information. www.mountainreformed.org.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com – Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott Unitarian Universalist Fellowship: ‘Transforming Hearts: Welcome as a Spiritual Practice’ at the 11 a.m. Zoom service. Program is presented by Rev. Mykal Slack and Zr. Alex Kapitan, and reflects experiences of inclusion vs. exclusion and envisions what is a Beloved Community. Join us at PUUF.net, click Sunday Program, scroll down.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott. In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Due to high COVID numbers, we are asking the congregation to wear masks again temporarily. We will not turn anyone away. Just trying to keep our community safe. Please join us at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday.

St. George Orthodox Church – Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church welcomes all for worship, info@slecp.org. “Be filled with the spirit – the Lord within your heart.” The season of Stewardship and discovery begins anew. See Epistle for information. Warm for Winter collection begins weekly until Oct. 1. Be generous and give to others in need. 928-778-4499.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church – Pet Blessing! Come celebrate St. Francis Day with us. Enjoy a Rummage and Bake Sale - free hotdogs and chips! Oct. 2, from 8 to 4 p.m. at 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott. Questions? Contact Father George Parrish, 928-778-6018. We are members of the Orthodox Anglican Faith.

“Centering Prayer: A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God,” with silent prayer, videos, workbook and discussion, will start Monday, Oct. 4, continuing Mondays, at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury, 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the St. Anthony Room downstairs. Call Fran, 928-308-6590, or Alex, 928-273-9511, for information.

The Salvation Army located at 237 S. Montezuma in Prescott has been meeting serving physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 and worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533. Receive “Abundant Grace,” 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look”; 4 p.m. Tuesdays “Jesus” study on the words of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John; 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Ladies Fellowship and Bible Study “Where Love Abides” (John 15: 1-17).

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) Sunday Worship Service 9:30 a.m.; view the service anytime on Facebook. We have fellowship with coffee after service and then an adult bible study at 11. Tuesday is an adult bible study at 10 a.m. and, Fridays, a Women’s bible study at 9:30.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship – Join us in person/online, 8:30/10:30 Sundays, as we continue our series 1 Timothy – What is the Church? This week, Pastor Matt teaches “Family Takes Care of Family” (1 Timothy 5:1-16). The church is the household of God and it matters how we treat each other. SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — This weekend we’re talking about generosity ... what it looks like and how to live it out every day in easy and practical ways. Services are Saturday at 5 p.m., Sunday at 10:10 a.m. Kids church is offered every Sunday. We’re located in the Gateway Mall. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott. Please join us Friday, Sept. 24, for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Shabbat 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 25. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, Please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

The Trinity Project is a space for fellowship, worship and rest amid a busy week. Gather with friends for dinner, to hear a neighbor speak, music and scripture. Every Wednesday. Dinner at 5, service at 6. To RSVP, email aztrinityministries@gmail.com or go to Trinity Project on Park Ave on Facebook.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-8845 – Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary; 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s table is open: Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Word play, Mondays, 2 p.m. through Oct. 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in the Sica Tuva Room. In this class, we will look at Scriptural interpretation in the church today. We will do this, looking at what 20th and 21st century theologians have said about Scripture. aztrinityministries@gmail.com.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org. Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. and online. Join us Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “Be a Magnet for Abundance.” Music by Steve Annibale. Call the church or check the website for masking protocol.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.