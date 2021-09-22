Adoption Spotlight: Tyler
Originally Published: September 22, 2021 6:59 p.m.
Tyler is a kind, creative and passionate young man who wears his heart on his sleeve. He loves shooting hoops and playing football — he is playing football on his school team this fall. Athletic prowess aside, he is calm, easygoing, and hopes to be a professional artist one day. Get to know Tyler and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org/
