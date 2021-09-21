OFFERS
Prescott Valley Police investigate possible abduction attempt

Originally Published: September 21, 2021 2:50 p.m.

On Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, at about 7:09 p.m., the Prescott Valley Police Department was notified of a possible abduction attempt of two young children on E. Sommer Drive near N. Zircon Drive.

On the evening of Sept. 20, 2021, at about 7 p.m., a family was out for a bike ride when one of the children had a problem with their bike. The mother directed the two older children to continue riding home. As the children were riding home on E. Sommer Drive, the 14-year-old girl saw a red station wagon following her and her 10-year-old brother. The man slowed and asked them if they needed a ride home and asked questions about their parents. The children continued to ride toward home. The red station wagon sped past, stopped and the man told them to get in his vehicle. They rode their bikes past the station wagon. The man again stopped, and this time blocked the road. He parked and exited his vehicle and told the children to get in his vehicle. The children had to ride into a ditch to get around the vehicle.

The 14-year-old girl reported this happened about a month ago with the same man near American Legion Park on E. Yavapai Road. This incident was not reported.

The man was described as wearing a black baseball cap, sunglasses and an Adidas shirt. The vehicle was only described as a red station wagon with a sticker on the back window.

If you have any information about this man or his vehicle, please call the Prescott Valley Police Department or Silent Witness and refer to Report Number 21-4829.

Prescott Valley Police Department can be contacted at (928) 772-9267 for non-emergencies, 911 for emergencies.

Information provided by Prescott Valley Police Department.

