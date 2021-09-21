OFFERS
Obituary: Richard Gonzalez Guaracha

Originally Published: September 21, 2021 8:13 p.m.

Richard Gonzalez Guaracha, 60, from Chino, California, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona after his four-year battle with liver cancer.

He was a beloved husband, son, father, father-in-law, grandfather, brother, and uncle. He will truly be missed by all of his family and friends.

Richard was born on June 26, 1961, to David and Ruth Guaracha in Pomona, California. Richard is survived by his wife, Susan Guaracha; his children, Gina (David) Vogel, Daniel (Ashlee) Guaracha, and Richard E. (Brittney) Guaracha, and his six grandchildren, Joshua Chavez, Jacob Chavez, Myla Guaracha, Elijah Guaracha, Tino Beltran, and Isabella Guaracha.

Richard had a big heart. He was a veteran and served in the Navy for four years. He was a member of the VFW Post 10227. His strength, faith and determination kept him fighting till his last breath to be here with his family. At least he will no longer be in pain! He will live in our hearts and memories forever. Gone but never forgotten.

Information was provided by the family.

