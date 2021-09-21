Obituary Notice: Roland H. Speakman
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 5:18 p.m.
Roland H. Speakman was born June 23, 1928 and passed away September 11, 2021 in Dewey, Arizona.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
