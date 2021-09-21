Obituary Notice: Cheryl Vierra
Originally Published: September 21, 2021 5:15 p.m.
Cheryl Vierra, age 73, of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away September 19, 2021 in Prescott Valley.
Affordable Burial and Cremation is in charge of the arrangements.
