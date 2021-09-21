OFFERS
Obituary: Garry Eugene Tow

Garry Eugene Tow

Garry Eugene Tow

Originally Published: September 21, 2021 8:15 p.m.

Garry was born Aug. 22, 1950, in Boulder, Colorado and passed away at age 71 on September 7, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Garry loved his family and life in general. He was a very kind and generous man. Never had a bad word to say about anyone. Another love was rodeo. His rodeo career began in 1968. He rode broncs and bulls. He always said he rode bulls to support his bronc riding habit. He was a farrier and a heavy equipment operator. In the 90’s he made felt cowboy hats and had a boot repair shop in Prescott, Arizona. In early 2000’s he brought the boot shop home and operated it out of the garage.

In 2019 he made the move to Llano, Texas, where he have met the most amazing people that we love and call his friends. One of the things he really enjoyed is listening to all of the live music and dancing. He loved their small cowboy town.

Tow Texas meant a lot to Garry. His ancestor William Tow settled what they called Tow Valley in 1853. The post office opened in 1886 and the name Tow was submitted and accepted. He was very proud of that.

He is survived by his wife, Janan Tow; brother, Butch (wife Linda); two sons; three daughters; 14 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; three nephews; one niece and two uncles and their spouses. He is preceded in death by parents, Carrol and Vera Tow and sister, Karen Brownwood

Funeral arrangements made under the direction of Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Homes, Inc. Llano, Texas. E-mail condolences may be sent to whhfuneral1@verizon.net.

Information was provided by Waldrope-Hatfield-Hawthorne Funeral Home of Llano, Texas.

