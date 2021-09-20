Adoption Spotlight: Nova
Originally Published: September 20, 2021 8:01 p.m.
Nova is an independent, loving and passionate girl who and looks forward to a career in public service, advocating for others. She loves to dance and play sports and is known for being kind, mature and hilarious! She hopes to travel and explore new places. Get to know Nova and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
