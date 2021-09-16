Little pigs missing or may have been taken in Prescott

Two little pigs are missing in Prescott.

No joke.

The owner, Natalie King, who lives at the end of Rosser, before it becomes Cliff Rose, says her children do 4-H — and we “always have interesting animals.”

Unfortunately, she has no idea how the piglets got out of the yard. “They are very smart,” she said.

However, witnesses have said “people saw them outside our house” and someone apparently stopped and got out of a four-door truck, possibly a man and his daughter, who picked up the pigs and drove off.

“The man said he would post on the Nextdoor app to try and find the owners, but we can’t find that’s been done,” she said. “We’ve put up signs … and (people) in the community have taken interest,” trying to help find the missing pigs, which are little — they were only 13 weeks old and 25 pounds when they went missing Sept. 7, she said.

“I just believe the more public we make it the more likely someone will either find them or the people who took them will return them,” Cindy Osborne wrote to the Courier.

“They’re very precious to us,” said King, who is working with Prescott Police Officer Mike Rodgers and the local livestock inspector.

PPD Deputy Chief Lt. Jon Brambila confirmed what may have now been classified as a theft. “We have no new info and have exhausted all leads, so any information people have would help,” he said this week.

The case number is 21-7719.

If you know anything about “Ginger” and “Mary Anne” — the family names their livestock after characters on old TV shows — please contact the police at 928-445-3131.

To remain anonymous, contact Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-3232 or submit a tip at www.yavapaisw.com.

“I’ve waited for them since I was 8 years old when I read ‘Charlotte’s Web,’” King said. “I just want my babies back.”

King wrote on social media if the pigs are returned or dropped off at the Humane Society, no questions will be asked and “we will not press any charges.”

