International Day of Peace event set for Sept. 21 in downtown Prescott

Prescott Peacebuilders invites all of “Everybody’s Hometown” to join in commemorating the International Day of Peace, Sept. 21, established in 1981 by the United Nations to honor our aspirations toward a peaceful and sustainable world.

The event will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Gurley Street side of the courthouse plaza.

Prescott Peacebuilders formed on Sept. 21, 2015, with its first Candlelight Peace Vigil, connecting it to thousands of other community actions in a worldwide call for peace. Locally, the group designs events to educate and inspire Prescott-area people to believe in and work for a peaceful, livable future; committing to building an identity of peace and nonviolence in Prescott.

The group has sponsored more than 35 local events, gathering diverse groups for lectures, storytelling, vigils and celebrations, to speak up for a world of peace and non-violence; locally, nationally, and internationally.

Information provided by Prescott Peacemakers.