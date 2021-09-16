Adoption Spotlight: Michael O.
Originally Published: September 16, 2021 8:12 p.m.
Michael is a down-to-earth guy who loves playing sports, practicing his swing at the batting cages and eating at In-N-Out burger. He enjoys going to school and loves learning new things. Get to know Michael and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
