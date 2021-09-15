Obituary: Karen Zeiders Morse

Karen Zeiders Morse, of Prescott, Arizona, passed away on Sept. 7, 2021, at the age of 70. She was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Alton and Anna Zeiders on July 8, 1951.

Karen worked for several organizations in Pennsylvania before working for Bechtel Corp. and moving to Gaithersburg, Maryland, where she met her husband to be, Robert Morse, who also worked at Bechtel.

They moved back to her husband’s home state of California in 1984 and relocated to Prescott, Arizona, in 1999. They began their mission and established, Chapter 5, a nonprofit, to help those needing help with their addictions, in 2003.

Her husband Bob passed away in 2015.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; and her parents. Karen is survived by their beloved son and daughter-in-law, four stepdaughters, and 11 cherished grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at 4 p.m. at the Highlands Center, 1375 S. Walker Road, Prescott, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.

Information was provided by the family.