Obituary: David Flickinger

David Flickinger was born June 7, 1977, and went to be with the Lord on Sept. 10, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Charlene; and daughters, McKenna, Macee, Madilyne and Morgen. He also leaves behind two grandchildren, Emma and Elana.

David will be missed by many. Service for David will be Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at 11 a.m. at CVBC, 317 Market Place Drive in Chino Valley, Arizona.

Information was provided by the family.