Church News: Sept. 16, 2021

Alliance Bible Church, 2601 W. Iron Springs Road, Prescott. 928-776-1549. Livestream: www.abcprescott.com. A church family where you belong! Sunday ministries for children! Sunday service is at 9:30 a.m. This Sunday, hear testimonies from what God did at the men’s retreat! Coffee fellowship after the service.

American Lutheran Church, 1085 Scott Drive, Prescott, is open. No reservations. Sunday Traditional, 8 and 10:30 a.m.; Contemporary, 9 and 10:30 a.m.; ALC Kids, 10:30 a.m. “The Rock” Youth Center, 655 Talwatha by Prescott High School: high school students, 6 p.m. Wednesdays; middle school, 6 p.m. Thursdays. 928-445-4348.

Shabbat HaAzinu, Moshe’s farewell ballad, Saturday, Sept. 18. Sukkah building Sept. 19. Open visit Sukkah Sept. 20 eve through Sept. 28. Beit Torah, www.onetorah.org, discusses Sukkot. New 5782 calendars and 100% cotton masks, free! Contact to arrange/details. Consultations, discussions by phone, online, email, poste. 928-237-0390, 227-0582, ansheitorah@cableone.net. Mask up! Vaccinate!

The Center for Spiritual Living, an inclusive spiritual community, honors all faiths with inspirational programs nurturing personal transformation. Sunday Services currently streamed online only at https://www.facebook.com/CSLPrescott/ or CSL Prescott on YouTube; Meditation at 10 followed by Service featuring inspiring local musicians at 10:30.

Chino Valley United Methodist Church, 735 E. Road 1 South, Chino Valley, invites all to worship in person the 17th Sunday after Pentecost, at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Live streaming at 9:55 a.m. on Facebook/CVUMC2 and www.chinovalleyumc.org. Pastor Bob’s message: “Mary and Martha (Lazarus).” Scripture Luke 10:38-42.

Christian Science Society, 410 E. Gurley St., Prescott — Sunday services and Sunday school are at 10 a.m. Wednesday services are at 1 p.m. The Reading Room is open Tuesdays from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon. All are welcome.

Dewey-Humboldt Church of Christ, meeting at 1133 Old Chisholm Trail, Prescott Country Club, offers 10 a.m. Bible study and 11 a.m. worship service Sundays. Bible-based worship includes communion, prayer, A cappella singing, scripture reading and teaching. Come learn from the scriptures. For more information, call 928-458-8287 or visit www.dewey-humboldtchurchofchrist.com.

Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look, Prescott Valley — Services are Sunday 9 and 11 a.m. We are masking for safety, all are welcome! A free take-out lunch is available Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The weekly activities at Firm Foundation Bible Church are back from summer break. Sunday service at 10 a.m., youth group Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and Adult Foundations Class Wednesdays at 7 p.m. Find us at 8933 Florentine Road and at FirmFoundationPV.org.

First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St., Prescott, is following CDC guidance and returning to mask wearing at the 10:30 a.m. Sunday worship service. All are welcome. 928-445-4555. Groups that meet at the church are still on hold until the virus is under control.

See you at First Southern Baptist, Sunday, Sept. 19, 10:30 a.m. at 2820 N. Pleasant View, Prescott Valley. Kid City is open for Preschool Worship and Kidz4Christ for elementary-aged kids. Pastor Terrell Eldreth will be sharing Beginnings: Immersing Our Lives in God’s Word, “A Crash Course on the Good Life.”

Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation meets in Prescott online at 10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 19. Visit www.prescottuu.org to join. Through our Water Ceremony, Rev. Patty Willis asks us to consider the gifts we bring to our community. Has this year brought you something that you can share with our community?

Heights Church is open and we are excited to come together with you, as we step into the purpose we have been created for in Jesus. Join us Sundays in-person at 8:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and noon, or online at 10:30 a.m. Visit us at heightschurch.com for more information.

Living Free Fellowship — Open to women who have relinquished a child through abortion or adoption, to share, heal, support each other, and experience Jesus Christ’s forgiveness. The next meeting will be Sept. 18 at 10 a.m. at The Porch. For more information, email maryannwinslow1@gmail.com. Please join us!

Living Waters Church, 8075 N. Prescott Ridge Road, Prescott Valley — Weekly services in person or online Sundays, 10 a.m. We provide masks, hand sanitizer and seating to allow for social distancing. Nursery and kids’ church. Youth on Wednesdays, 6 p.m. Join us! Visit www.livingwaterspv.com or find us on social media.

Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Drive, Prescott Valley — Worship open to all at 10 a.m. Sunday. Also on Facebook. Congregational singing has returned. We are a small, warm congregation and you will be welcome. Food Pantry open to public Mondays, 9 to 11 a.m.

Mountaintop Christian Fellowship, 1519 W. Gurley St. — Come join us for worship every Sunday morning at 10. Check out our new children’s wing, complete with indoor playground. Wednesday Night Service at 6. Women’s Ministry Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Men’s Ministry Wednesdays at 6 a.m. www.mountaintopchristianfellowship.org or on Facebook.

Pleasant Valley Church of Christ, 2820 Willow Creek Road, Prescott, invites you to attend our worship service on Sundays at 11 a.m. and Bible studies Sundays at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., and Wednesdays at 7 p.m. We have no creed but Christ. 928-771-1218.

Prescott Aglow meeting is rescheduled for Sept. 18, Elks Theatre, 117 Gurley St., 10 a.m. until the Holy Spirit is done. Presenting Todd Johnson, a highly anointed evangelist who will be speaking a powerful message to our Aglow Lighthouse. He is particularly anointed for healing and deliverance. All are invited!

Prescott Church of the Nazarene, www.prescottnazarene.com — Join us for Sunday worship at 9 and 10:30 a.m. We welcome you to a place you can belong. A place to worship grow and serve Christ.

Prescott United Methodist Church, 505 W. Gurley St., Prescott — In-person worship and live streaming on Facebook, Saturdays at 5 p.m., Sundays at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Join us weekdays for prayer time at 2 p.m. Unhurried Spanish Devotionals Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6 p.m. on Facebook, facebook.com/prescottumc/videos. 928-778-1950.

Due to high COVID numbers, we are asking the congregation to wear masks again temporarily. We will not turn anyone away. Just trying to keep our community safe. Please join us at Prescott Valley United Methodist Church, 8944 E. Sommer Drive, Prescott Valley, at 10:15 a.m. each Sunday.

St. George Orthodox Church — Over 2,000 years ago! That is when our church started. Have you ever wondered how the early church worshipped? Come and see! The only difference will be the sermon. Come and hear the oldest hymns in Christendom. Service starts at 9:30. prescottorthodox.com.

St. Luke Ebony Christian Church, 12191 E. Turquoise Circle, Dewey — Kendra Hobson, pastor/teacher. Sunday service at 11:30 a.m. with a non-denominational diverse congregation, we welcome everyone to join us as we exalt our Lord and savior Jesus Christ through prayer, praise, sermon and music. Pastor Kendra Hobson: 480-606-8609.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church has many opportunities for worship — Saturday, 5:30 p.m.; Sunday, 8 and 10 a.m.; and Wednesday Healing Service, 10 a.m. Register: www.slecp.org or 928-778-4499. All ages welcomed for Sunday School, 9:10 to 9:50. Also, Inquirer’s Class, Women’s Retreat, Food Pantry, Adopt-a-Highway, much more; visit our website for information.

St. Paul’s Anglican Church, 600 W. Hillside Ave., Prescott — Member, Orthodox Anglican Faith. Come grow with us! Services: Sundays, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m.; Thursdays, 4 p.m. On Oct. 2, enjoy the best of St. Francis Day with Blessing of the Pets, rummage and bake sale plus free hog dogs, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“Centering Prayer: A Training Course for Opening to the Presence of God,” with silent prayer, videos, workbook and discussion, will start Monday, Oct. 4, continuing Mondays, at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Fleury, 9:30 to 11 a.m., in the St. Anthony Room downstairs. Call Fran, 928-308-6590, or Alex, 928-273-9511, for information.

The Salvation Army, located at 237 S. Montezuma, Prescott, has been meeting the physical, emotional and spiritual needs of our community for over 125 years. We have Adult Sunday School at 9:30 followed by worship services at 11. Come just as you are, everyone is welcome.

Saving Grace LCMS, 440 W. Palomino Road, Chino Valley. savinggracelutherancvaz.org. 928-636-9533 — True greatness is in humble servanthood. 10 a.m. Sunday Worship; 11 a.m. Fellowship; 11:30 a.m. “Closer Look.” Tuesdays, 4 p.m. Bible Class. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Ladies study based on John 15:1-17, “Where Love Abides, Abiding in the True Vine to Bear Lasting Fruit.”

Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church (LCMS) Sunday Worship Service 9:30 a.m.; view the service anytime on Facebook. We have fellowship with coffee after service and then an adult bible study at 11. Tuesday is an adult bible study at 10 a.m. and, Fridays, a Women’s bible study at 9:30.

Solid Rock Christian Fellowship — Join us in person or online at 8:30/10:30 Sunday morning. This week, we continue in our series on 1 Timothy: What is the Church? Donuts and coffee available pre-service; Sunday school classes for adults and kids meet. Find us at 148 S. Marina St. or SolidRockPrescott.org.

Starting Point Church — Remember the Pier 1 store in the Gateway Mall? It’s now our newly remodeled and expanded auditorium. Join us Saturday at 5 p.m. or Sunday at 10:10 a.m. for worship, Bible teaching, and connections with others. Kids church is Sundays at 10:10 a.m. Visit www.mysp.church.

Temple B’rith Shalom, Prescott — Please join us Friday, Sept. 17 for Shabbat Services at 6 p.m. in person or on Zoom. Join us for Torah Study at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 18. For more information or if you have a child interested in religious school, please call 928-708-0018 or email office@brithshalom-az.org.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 3950 N. Valorie Drive, Prescott Valley. 928-772-8845 — Sunday service times: 8 a.m. Liturgical/Sanctuary and 11 a.m. Contemporary/Sanctuary. Everyone is welcome: please join us! Shepherd’s Table is open Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Non-perishable food pantry!

Word play, Mondays, 2 p.m. from Sept. 20 through Oct. 25 at Trinity Presbyterian Church in the Sica Tuva Room. In this class, we will look at Scriptural interpretation in the church today. We will do this, looking at what 20th and 21st century theologians have said about Scripture. aztrinityministries@gmail.com.

Unity of Prescott, 145 S. Arizona Ave., 928-445-1850. www.unityprescott.org — Sunday services at 9 and 11 a.m. and online. Join us Sunday for Rev. Richard Rogers’ message “Release the Barriers.” Music by Cassie Chilton. Call the church or check the website for masking protocol.

Special guest speaker Dr. David Huskey at Victory Church on Sunday, Sept. 19, at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., 2851 Mendecino Drive, Unit D, Prescott Valley. Huskey flows freely in the gifts of the Spirit with notable miracles following the Word. No childcare for evening service. 928-775-3314.

Willow Hills Baptist Church — Worship in our gym, social distancing, Sundays at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. with choir and orchestra. Contemporary service is at 11:15 a.m. Sunday school classes are available for adults during each worship hour. Children and youth Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. AWANA-children at 5 p.m. Sundays.