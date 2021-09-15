Adoption Spotlight: Manuel
Originally Published: September 15, 2021 8:14 p.m.
Manuel is a fun and outgoing boy who loves music, go-kart racing, shooting hoops and hanging out with friends. A strong math student, he also enjoys watching gamers on YouTube. Get to know Manuel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
