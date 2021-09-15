Adoption Spotlight: Lexi
Originally Published: September 15, 2021 8:18 p.m.
Lexi is a self-proclaimed girly girl who is outdoorsy, intelligent and ambitious! She has many hobbies – including hiking, reading, singing and writing — and excels in school. She is a very social girl who loves being involved in church and afterschool activities. Get to know Lexi and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
