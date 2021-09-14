Obituary: Shirley Harvey

On September 3, 2021, Shirley Scott Harvey, loving wife to Jim Harvey for 69 years (whom she met in the 6th grade), passed away from heart disease at the age of 90.

She is predeceased by her adored sister, Leola and her loving mother and father, Naomi and Cleve Scott. She was a resident of San Jose for the last 53 years but grew up in Prescott, Arizona.

She leaves behind a legacy including her four children and their spouses, eight grandchildren and nine great- grandchildren.

In addition to loving her family, she loved her nieces and nephews and brother-in-law, Mack Wiltcher.

Shirley was a graduate of Prescott High School class of 1949 where she kept in contact with her lifelong friends. She was a cheerleader and member of the National Honor Society. She loved attending all reunions and reconnecting with her school friends. She also was a very humble ‘beauty queen’.

She attended Arizona State University where she became a head resident of her dorm. She enjoyed being a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated from Arizona State University with a degree in Home Economics. She received her teaching credentials and taught 5th grade in Long Beach, California, while her husband, Jim served in the Navy. When Jim finished in the Navy they moved to Tucson, Arizona where he attended the University of Arizona and she taught 5th grade. She volunteered her time to train students for teaching at the University of Arizona.

When Jim was finished with school, they had their first child and Shirley became a stay at home mother.

She loved to cook meals for her family and give them the best care. Shirley was raised to be a strong and loving person by her mother. She was known for her positivity and high energy. She loved celebrating all occasions including anniversaries, birthdays and holidays.

She was a great and supportive mother to all of us and made sure she involved herself volunteering in Little League, making Christmas ornaments with the Boy Scouts, volunteering at our schools, making beautiful ballet costumes, prom dresses and matching mother/daughter clothing for her and her daughter. She was an amazing wife and loved traveling throughout the world with her husband, Jim to learn about culture and history of Egypt, China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Guatemala, Europe, United States and many other adventures.

Many of her friends also came from her love the game of bridge and being together with her bridge friends especially at bridge camp.

She loved to sew and bounce ideas with her neighbor and dear friend Marge. She also loved to square dance and loved to host many parties being the hostess with the mostess.

We celebrated Shirley and Jim’s 90th birthdays in June in Redding, California put on by her children and their spouses along with a lot of help from their grandchildren and their spouses. It was a gathering of family which was enjoyed by all and a highlight of her life.

During her final days of hospice care, she was pain free and able to visit with family and friends. We were grateful for the special care she received from her caregiver, Ana. She did not want her passing to be a sad occasion.

She will certainly be missed and we are grateful to her for the impression that she has made on each of us during her lifetime. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation to honor Shirley may be made to Mercy Ships, St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Operation Smile or a charity of your choice. Services will be held on 09/16/21 at the Lima Campagna Funeral Home at 1315 Hollenbeck Road, Sunnyvale at 11:00 a.m.

Information was provided by the family.