Obituary: Dorothy Viola Wion

Dorothy Viola Wion was called home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, Sept. 8, 2021. Dorothy grew up in Oklahoma, born to Fred and Betty Dubois on May 1, 1942.

She would meet the love of her life, Guy Edward Wion, and on Feb. 6, 1976, they were married. They moved to Denver, Colorado, and on Feb. 26, 1978, Dorothy gave birth to their bundle of joy, Robert William Wion.

Dorothy and Guy would spend many happy years together raising their son, at their Kansas home before making Arizona their home for 17 years now.

Dorothy loved gardening. Her yard was always full of beautiful flowers, and she was one of the best bakers in the world. She always loved when Guy would get out his guitar, or harmonica and play for family, friends and members of their church. Dorothy was a wife, a mother, a homemaker, and loving friend. She will be missed.

She is survived by husband, Guy Wion; son, Robert Wion; and sister, Violet McBroom. She is preceded in death by her six siblings, sisters, Laura, Sylvia, Opal, Donna, Dianna, and brother James.

Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, from 10 a.m. until noon at Mesa Mortuary Chapel, 2935 Patterson Road at 29 3/8 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Palisade City Cemetery, 3529 Front St., Palisade, CO 81526.

Information was provided by Mesa Mortuary Chapel of Palisade, Colorado.