Adoption Spotlight: Lee
Originally Published: September 14, 2021 9:49 p.m.
Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals — but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
