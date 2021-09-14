Adoption Spotlight: Lee

Lee loves fishing, biking and being in the sun. He dreams of finding a family who enjoys the outdoors as much as he does. Lee’s enthusiasm for all things scales and tails doesn’t stop with fishing. He is fascinated with all animals — but he’s especially interested in reptiles. This sweet and respectful boy has a knack for telling jokes and loves to make others smile. Get to know Lee and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.