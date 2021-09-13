Pet of the Week: Maggie

Maggie is a pretty calico and a little timid with strangers, but warms up quickly! She has beautiful calico markings and such a sweet little face.

She is a little bundle of energy and loves playing with wand toys! She also likes the company of her littermates.

This sweetie can be seen during Catty Shack’s adoption hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Reach Catty Shack, 627 S. Granite St., Prescott, at 928-778-6951.

Information and photo provided by Catty Shack.