Pet of the Week: Cypress

Meet Cypress, an approximately 10-month-old mixed breed. Cypress and his friend, Oakley, came to the shelter as strays and were not claimed so now they are looking for their new homes.

Cypress is a timid fellow and requires a home that will allow him to warm up at his pace. He seems to really enjoy the company of other dogs. We do not know how Cypress feels about cats.

If you would like to meet this boy, please call the shelter at 928-636-4223, ext. 7, to set up an appointment.

Information and photo provided by the Chino Valley Animal Shelter.