Obituary: William E. Dumont (Bill)

William E. Dumont (Bill)

William E. Dumont (Bill)

Originally Published: September 11, 2021 9:25 p.m.

William E. Dumont (Bill), 84 years of Kirkland, Arizona, passed away in Prescott, Arizona on September 5, 2021. Born to William E. and Katharine Crocker Dumont in San Francisco, California on August 13, 1937.

William a rancher and owner of Rancho Santa Ynez, served in the US Navy, was a member of the Prescott Antique Auto Club, past president of the Yavapai County Cattle Growers and past president of the board of directors of the Heritage Park Zoo.

Preceded in death by his sisters, Ruth Warner Huking and Katharine Dumont Lord. Survived by his wife, Susan Dumont; his brother, Warren S. Warner (Betty) of Santa Barbara, CA and nieces and nephews. Sons and family of his heart, Ben Dilcher (Kelley) of Dewey, AZ; grandson, Tyler Dilcher; granddaughter, Shelby Dilcher (Jake McCarty) of Spring Valley, AZ; great-grandson, Stetson McCarty and Matthew Dilcher (Macie) of Pueblo, CO, and granddaughter, Quinley Dilcher.

Private service to be held.

Arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.

Information was provided by Hampton Funeral Home.

