Obituary: Patrick James Higgins

Patrick James Higgins

Patrick James Higgins

Originally Published: September 11, 2021 9:23 p.m.

Patrick James Higgins, loving son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 49. Patrick was born on October 5th, 1971 in Presque Isle, Maine. He was one of three siblings who all spent their childhood years in the New England region and then relocated to Prescott, Arizona in 1983.

Patrick graduated from Prescott High School, Class of 1990 and went on to become one of the top crane operators in Arizona, leaving his mark on many of the bridges and infrastructure that he helped build. Patrick held a deep love for his family and friends, as well as, for adventure. He sought much pleasure in working, scuba diving, boxing, travel, and held a strong faith. Patrick will be remembered for his charming charismatic personality, his gentle soul and loyalty to his friends and family.

He now rests in peace in the loving arms of his mother Margret McGowen. Patrick is survived by his father, Daniel Higgins Sr. and his step mother, Alice Higgins; his brother, Daniel Higgins and sister-in-law, Jodi Higgins; his sister, Tabitha Higgins; step sisters, Novilla Rollins and Lana Phillips; his cousin, Kathryn Maynard, and his nieces, Alexandra Rose Burch and Ashley Anne Hunt, as well as, many lifelong brotherhood friends.

His great witty sense of humor and his smiling Irish eyes will be remembered by all who knew and Loved him.

Services will be held on Sunday, September 19th, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at 2875 S. Azurite St. in Dewey, Arizona 87323.

Information was provided by the family.

