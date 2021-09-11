OFFERS
Obituary: Mary Jean “MJ” Warfield

Mary Jean “MJ” Warfield

Mary Jean “MJ” Warfield

Originally Published: September 11, 2021 9:34 p.m.

Mary Jean “MJ” Warfield passed away Thursday, August 26, 2021 peacefully in her home, surrounded by her family. Mary Jean Slocum was born on October 9, 1928 in Winchester, MA, the daughter of Lorimer Slocum and Dorothy Gregson.

She had an amazing connection with all who knew her. A quiet presence, great wit and adeptness with puns, true compassion and understanding for everyone. Always remembering the details of others’ lives and wanting to stay connected.

Mary Jean grew up in the Northeast. She attended Connecticut College, and while there she met her husband to be, Dick Warfield, who was stationed at the nearby naval base in Groton, CT. They married, and later moved west, settling in Saratoga, CA. There they raised their three children. Mary Jean was active in supporting the arts and was quite the artist herself. She devoted time to charities, loved doing a good jigsaw puzzle, knitting, and always had an open door for family and friends who wanted to drop by. From Saratoga, she and Dick moved to Spokane, WA, and eventually settled in Prescott, AZ. Travel, family reunions, road trips, and yearly family gatherings continued to be a large part of their lives. Her life was filled with adventures near and far with Dick, family, and friends — always open to whatever the next adventure that Dick planned would be. Mary Jean, always smiling, always gracious, genuine, curious, loving.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dick, and by her brother, Robert Slocum. Mary Jean is survived by her sons, Richard and Stephen Warfield, and daughter Dorothy Bergeron. She had immense love for all her family, nieces, nephews, 9 grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family gathering in celebration of her life. Instead of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

Information was provided by the family.

