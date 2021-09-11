Obituary: John Thomas Scoble Jr. “Jack”

John Thomas Scoble Jr. “Jack”, of Prescott, Arizona, died September 1, 2021, at home with family by his side. Jack was born on April 5, 1928, in Scranton, Pennsylvania, the son of the late John and Viola (Sobocinski) Scoble. He is preceded in death by his wife, June Elizabeth Koons of 62 years.

He was the loving father to Judy King (Carl) of Chino Valley, AZ, John Scoble III (Cindy) of Mena, AR, and Kathleen Andrus (David) of Papillion, NE. He was a grandpa to seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

He moved to Prescott in 1971 and held many positions in the Antelope Hills Men’s Golf League. He retired from U.S. Motors as maintenance foreman and later retired from J.R. William’s Construction, his second family. We will always carry his memory in our hearts.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Home.