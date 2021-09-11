Obituary: Diane Leslie Foster

Diane Leslie Foster, 54, returned to her Heavenly Father’s side on August 29, 2021, following a short illness. She was born on August 18, 1967, in Brockton, Massachusetts to Harriot Vastine. She married her longtime friend and love, William Troy Foster in September of 2009.

Diane loved and treasured every person in her life whether they were a member of her family or a friend. She spent 25 years helping and caring for others as a Certified Nurse’s Assistant. As she grew in her career she returned to school, receiving an associate degree for medical office management, certification in phlebotomy, and certificates for medical billing and coding. Diane strived to better herself each and every day so that she could continue helping others.

Family was the most important thing to Diane; her children and grandchildren were the joy in her world, and she treasured every second she spent with them. Every day she would make sure that she talked to a member of her family because it filled her heart with joy, and it was the way she wanted to end her day. She was quick to forget another’s fault and even quicker to forgive. She was never negative and never allowed her burdens to get in the way of her love for her family.

As a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Diane loved the Gospel. Her faith was always unconditional and unwavering, and she a had a true love of the scriptures, following their guidance and teachings throughout her life. We are certain that she is now with her Heavenly Father.

Diane is survived by her husband, William; daughters, Danielle and Stephanie; son, Michael; 16 grandchildren; siblings, Ellen, Shawn (Becky), and Jared (Cassie); her aunt, Sandy; cousins, Jaye, Jimmy, and Jamie, and many nieces and nephews. All of which she loved and cherished deeply.

The family will host a public memorial service for Diane on September 18, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring Valley, AZ. All of Diane’s friends and family are invited to join us for the September 18th service. Diane will then be laid to rest at the Mountain Meadows Cemetery in Payson, AZ on September 25, 2021, following a private family memorial service.

Thank you to all of Diane’s family and friends for the love you shared with her. She loved all of you!

Final arrangements are being handled by the family with the help of Messenger’s Payson Funeral Home and members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been established to help the family with final expenses.

Information was provided by the family.

