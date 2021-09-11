Obituary: David Holbrook

A celebration of David Holbrook’s life will be held on Wednesday, September 22 at noon at the American Lutheran Church at 1085 Scott Drive.

David was a local band and math teacher from 1973 until 2010. He played trumpet in many music organizations including the Central Arizona Concert Band, the Prescott POPS, the Yavapai College Symphonic Band and Orchestra, and church orchestras. He also directed or sang in several church choirs and sang in the Master Chorale.

Come celebrate his life with his family and friends. A small lunch will be served afterwards.

David passed away December 15, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in David’s name to the Prescott POPS Symphony’s Educational Outreach Program, http://www/prescottpops.com/.

Information was provided by the family.