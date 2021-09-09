Obituary Notice: David H. Blasco
Originally Published: September 9, 2021 7:20 p.m.
David H. Blasco was born March 23, 1947, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and passed away Sept. 2, 2021, in Mayer, Arizona.
Arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
