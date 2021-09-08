Prescott Valley invites public to Coffee with a Cop Sept. 14

Officers from the Prescott Valley Police Department invite residents of the community to join them in an informal, neutral space to discuss community issues, build relationships, and drink free coffee at its next Coffee with a Cop event which takes place on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 8:00-9:30AM at Blue Hills Café, 12262 E. Bradshaw Mountain Road in Dewey. The public is invited.

Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about the department’s work in Prescott Valley’s neighborhoods. Coffee with a Cop breaks down barriers and allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction.

“We hope that community members will feel comfortable to ask questions, bring concerns, or simply get to know our officers,” said Acting Police Chief Jeremy Martin. “These interactions are the foundation of community partnerships.”

The program aims to advance the practice of community policing through improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time. For further information, contact Jerry Ferguson, 928-772-5114 or jferguson@pvaz.net.