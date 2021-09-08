Obituary: Wilhelm Von Hegel

Wilhelm Von Hegel, age 72, of Mayer, Arizona, passed away Aug. 30, 2021, in Prescott Valley, Arizona. He was born at St. Joe’s Hospital in Phoenix on Aug. 10, 1949, to Elma (Klapprodt and Alex Hegel. He attended West High School.

Wilhelm’s career was a painter, both commercial and residential. He enjoyed collecting, photography and the swap meets.

Wilhelm was preceded in death by his wife, Eileen; and his daughter, Kimberly.

He is survived by his son-in-law, Rex Harmon; his grandchildren, Kayla Masem and her husband, Greg, Katie Maurer and her husband, Travis, Kalli Rose Harmon, and Michael and Zander Harmon; along with great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Hannah Masem and Kinsley and Presley Maurer.

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Sunrise Funeral Home, 8167 Highway 69 in Prescott Valley.

Information was provided by Sunrise Funeral Home.