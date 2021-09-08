Arizona Serve seeks food donations for unsheltered veterans, the food insecure

Arizona Serve, an AmeriCorp program of Prescott College, is seeking donations of nonperishable food items for their 2nd annual Community Food Drive to support local unsheltered veterans and the food insecure throughout the Quad-City area, throughout September. Donations can be dropped off at the Arizona Serve office at 308 Grove Avenue in Prescott.

“Last year the community came out in droves to support unsheltered veterans by collecting over a ton of food! We are hoping the community steps up again this year to help not only our unsheltered vets but the thousands of others dealing with food insecurity in our area,” said

Mona Stephens, AmeriCorps Program Coordinator of Arizona Serve.

All items collected before Sept. 14 will be donated to US Vets in Prescott for its Stand Down event, scheduled for Sept. 17 and 18 this year. These items will be given directly to the hundreds of unsheltered veterans in need, who are expected to attend the event.

Donations collected after the Sept. 14 will instead be distributed to community food banks throughout Prescott, Prescott Valley and Chino Valley during the first week of October.

Suggested donations include but are not limited to: canned proteins, peanut butter, pasta, canned beans, rice, canned soups, cereal, dried fruits, dried vegetables, instant coffee, teas, and ultra-high temperature milk.

For more information on the food drive or if your business would like to become a donation site, please contact Mona Stephens at mstephens@arizonaserve.org or call 602-759-0011.

Information provided by Arizona Serve.