Adoption Spotlight: Carlos
Originally Published: September 8, 2021 7:22 p.m.
Carlos loves to be outside and likes to splash in the pool. He also enjoys helping with chores around the house – especially if there is a vacuum involved. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
