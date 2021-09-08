Adoption Spotlight: Bentley
Originally Published: September 8, 2021 7:21 p.m.
Bentley is a passionate boy with a big personality and even bigger dreams. He loves playing outside, riding his bike and doing karate — almost as much as he loves McDonald’s Hot ’n Spicy McChicken sandwiches! When he grows up, he wants to join the Armed Forces and then run for mayor – or maybe own his own McDonald’s restaurant. Get to know Bentley and other adoptable children at childrensheartgallery.org.
