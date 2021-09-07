Obituary: Walt Strow

Walt Strow, age 81, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Prescott, Arizona.

A Prescott resident for 30 years, Walt grew up in Ft. Worth, Texas. After high school he joined the Marine Corps, served his tour and returned to Ft. Worth to attend T.C.U., for 3-1/2 years. He rejoined the Marine Corps for Officer and Jet Pilot training. He served seven years in the Marines and flew A4 jets in Vietnam in 1967 and ’68, stationed out of Chu Lai. He received many medals and citations.

After his Vietnam tour he was stationed in Pensacola, Florida, as a flight instructor, where he met his wife, Rie. While in Florida, United Airlines offered him a pilot position and he flew for United for 40 years, retiring in 2000 as Captain of the 777 flying from Chicago to Europe.

Walt and Rie lived in Orange County, California, for 20 years where he owned a Porsche Company along with 24 Porsches and four Ferraris. In Prescott, he owned several airplanes including two T-28s that he flew to airshows. He was also the only pilot who could fly the L-39 Russian Jet hangered in Prescott.

Walt is survived by his wife, Rie, of 50 years; sister, Sharon; daughters, Kim and Cindy; and four grandchildren.

Walt will be laid to rest with full Marine Military Honors at a private ceremony at Prescott National Cemetery.

All arrangements are entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes. Please log on to www.ruffnerwakelin to share a memory with the family.

Information was provided by Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes.