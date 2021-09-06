Pets of the Week: Cowboy and Jesse James

Meet two special 5-month-old kittens, Cowboy and Jesse James. These playful brothers have enjoyed fostering with other kittens and get along well with all, whether it’s playtime, naptime, or chow time.

Cowboy, the black-and-white good looker with a handsome little mustache, is very curious, chases his brother, and loves scratches on his head.

He will even push his head into your hand for more scratches!

Jesse James, our sleek gray fella with the dazzling green eyes, also enjoys cuddling when he isn’t wrestling with his brother or exploring his home. A ping pong ball or piece of yarn will keep these two rascals going — they love any toys.

Being such close pals, they need to find a special home they could enjoy together. They’re absolute loves!

These kittens are available for adoption now at PetSmart in Prescott (next to Costco) on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. They’ve been neutered and vaccinations are current.



To find out more information, please visit Miss Kitty’s Cat House Facebook page. You can see all of the adoptable cats at https://www.petfinder.com/member/us/az/prescott/miss-kittys-cat-house-az89/.

Information and photo provided by Miss Kitty’s Cat House.