Pet of the Week: Cats galore!

Listen up! Did you hear that the Catty Shack has nearly 50 kittens up for adoption? Well, they do and we are two of them! No kidding!

Catty Shack open hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 627 S. Granite St., Prescott.

We now have a kitten room but there are also many in private foster homes ready for adoption! Check out cattyshackrescue.org.

Information and photo submitted by Catty Shack.