Arizona reports 2,378 COVID-19 cases, 1 addition death; Yavapai County sees 54

Officials in Arizona have reported 2,378 additional COVID-19 cases and one addition death from the virus as of Monday, Sept. 6.

The state had reported more than 3,000 new cases in each of the four preceding days.

In all, Arizona has seen more than 1,032,000 COVID cases and 18,999 deaths from the virus since the pandemic began.

Fifty-six percent of people in the state have been vaccinated for the virus; in Yavapai County, 47.9% have been vaccinated.

The Arizona Department of Health Services added 54 cases and no deaths to Yavapai County’s tally, which stands at 24,186 cases of COVID and 592 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

RESOURCES

If you are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or what seems to be a bad cold, please get tested for COVID-19. For testing sites, visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/Portals/39/COVID-19/Testing SitesinYavapaiCounty .pdf.

The best way to avoid getting infected is to get vaccinated. The vaccines are safe, effective and free, Yavapai County officials stated. Visit https://yavapaiaz.gov/chs/Home/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine-Appointments or call 928-771-3122 for appointments.

Also, call the phone bank for assistance at 928-442-5103 or visit www.vaccine.gov.