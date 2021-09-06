Adoption Spotlight: Jasmine
Originally Published: September 6, 2021 3:44 p.m.
These are AZ’s children:
Jasmine is a bubbly, talkative girl who loves school — especially math.
After school, Jasmine can be found relaxing at home and playing games on the computer or watching her favorite movies: Leap and The Greatest Showman.
She also likes to swim and play basketball and dreams of becoming a doctor and a veterinarian (so she can treat people and their pets)!
Get to know Jasmine and other adoptable children at www.childrensheartgallery.org.
