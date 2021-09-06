Adoption Spotlight: Craig
Originally Published: September 6, 2021 3:43 p.m.
These are AZ’s children:
Craig is a kind, loyal and spirited boy who wins the hearts of everyone he meets.
He loves riding horses, working with animals, and playing sports — especially football, basketball and golf.
A math whiz, he dreams of becoming an engineer one day.
Get to know Craig and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
