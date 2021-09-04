Adoption Spotlight: Anthony W
Originally Published: September 4, 2021 9:19 p.m.
Anthony W loves all things sports, but football is his absolute favorite. When he’s not scoring touchdowns on the field, he is tinkering with computers. Anthony loves to laugh and enjoys telling jokes or a good tall tale. Get to know him and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 3, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: