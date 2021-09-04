Adoption Spotlight: Anthony M
Originally Published: September 4, 2021 9:20 p.m.
Anthony M has a great sense of humor and loves “Fast and Furious” movies, football and cars. A kind-hearted boy, he is known for his strong communication skills. He dreams of a career as a diesel technician. Get to know Anthony and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
