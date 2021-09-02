Obituary: Donald Miller Reilly

A cowboy at heart, Donald Miller Reilly, 73, road off into the sunset on August 8, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He fought an amazing, courageous battle with cancer for 3 years.

He was born on September 8, 1947 in Cohassett, Mass., to Hamilton and Nancy Reilly. He was raised in Weston, MA by his father, Hamilton and adoptive mother, Mary Reilly. Music was a big part of his life and throughout school he played a Hammond B organ in bands and in his free time at home. After graduating high school, he left for Tennessee to study accounting, ultimately earning his Masters from his beloved University of Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War stateside and processed payroll for our troops.

A few years later Don’s love for the west lead him to Houston, Texas where he eventually met and married the love of his life, Karen, his wife of 39 years. In 1986, Don and Karen moved to Phoenix, Arizona where they lived for 25 years and raised their family. In 2011 they moved to Prescott, AZ.

Don was happiest when he was spending time with this family, golfing, traveling, working, and reading books. He enjoyed embracing challenges, one of which was his passion for gardening and always looking for beautiful flowering plants. Every spring he would spend hours in the garden planting vegetables. One of his most glorious moments, near the end of his life, was enjoying his home grown corn with his family and dear friends.

Don is survived by his loving wife, Karen; his son, Chris Krewson and wife Mandy; his daughter, Melissa Jordan and husband Michael; his grandchildren Chase, Brooklyn, Dublin, Charley, and Dulcie. Don had three brothers and two sisters: Russell and Garfield are deceased after battles with cancer. He is survived by his siblings Debbie (Don) Weaver, Sue (Jack) Dallas, and Bob Reilly.

Services will be held on Friday, Sept 10, 2021 at 11:00 AM, at Prescott National Cemetery located on the left side of Hwy 69 as you approach Prescott. A reception will follow at Noon at the Hassayampa Inn, located on Gurley Street in downtown Prescott.

Information provided by family.