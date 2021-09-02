Adoption Spotlight: Angel
Originally Published: September 2, 2021 8:29 p.m.
Angel is a sweet boy with an infectious smile. When he’s not spending time outside, he loves playing sports, building with Legos and playing video games. Get to know Angel and other adoptable children at the childrensheartgallery.org.
Most Read
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 30, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Sept. 1, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Sept. 2, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 30, 2021
- Need2Know: The Barley Hound reopens in downtown Prescott; Red, White & Brew restaurant hiring ahead of its opening; Jamba Juice/Cinnabon takes shape at former Starbucks in Depot Marketplace
- Obituary: Thomas Olivas
- Preparations continue for opening of Lower Goldwater Lake to public
- Head-on crash on Highway 89A sends two to hospital
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 15, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 8, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 13, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 16, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 4, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): August 5, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 17, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 9, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (2): Aug. 31, 2021
- Editorial cartoon (1): Aug. 10, 2021
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: