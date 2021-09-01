Yavapai Best for Babies to hold monthly meeting Friday

The monthly Yavapai Best for Babies meeting brings together child welfare professionals and community members to discuss what we can do to ensure best outcomes for infants and toddlers in foster or kinship care. The topic of this month’s meeting, Friday, Sept. 3, 10 a.m. to noon at 3298 N. Bob Drive, Prescott Valley, will be SHIFT: Safe, Healthy Infants and Families Thrive.

SHIFT’s mission is to improve the health and safety of pregnant and postpartum parents with a substance-use disorder, and their infants, through the coordination of high-quality, compassionate, family-centered services. The program also aims to reduce the stigma associated with substance-use disorder so that parents feel safe seeking help.

The meetings are for child welfare professionals, foster parents and kinship families, foster parent licensing and training personnel, CASAs, DCS/DDD supervisors and caseworkers, parent aides, visit coaches, court personnel, attorneys, guardians ad litem, behavioral health professionals, early care / education providers, providers of services to families or anyone else who works with or cares for young children.

For more information, email meghan@pcaaz.org.

Information provided by Prevent Child Abuse Arizona.